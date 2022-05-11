Whitehorse market fires up May 12

Fireweed Community Market runs for 20 weeks from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Thursday

A line forms to get into last year’s first market day of the season on May 13, 2021 at Shipyards Park. This season’s Fireweed Community Market starts up on May 12. (John Tonin/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse’s weekly outdoor arts and agricultural market is firing up starting May 12.

The Fireweed Community Market takes place Thursdays in Shipyard’s Park from 3 to 7 p.m.

“I think people are excited to kind of be out celebrating the summer and being able to, maybe be a bit more social, than we have been the last couple of summers,” said market manager Micha St-Pierre.

The market has dropped its rules that were in place previously to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for this market season.

“People are free to come and have a meal and take their time and eat their food at the market and socialize,” St-Pierre said.

Typically 40 or more vendors will set up in the park along the Yukon River to sell locally made, grown and harvested products, with 42 vendors on the docket for the opening afternoon and evening.

“It’s encouraging the community to buy local,” St-Pierre said.

“It’s great that it’s outdoors; I think that is great for a lot of different comfort levels.”

Soil and seedlings from local farms will be available for purchase. A new vendor will have build-it-yourself greenhouse kits for sale.

“That’s kind of great to keep in mind for people who are starting their gardens,” St-Pierre said.

St-Pierre said hungry patrons can try some new food items, such as empanadas, or stick with some of the classics, like noodles and crepes.

Vendor attendance can vary by week.

The market draws in about 1,000 visitors each day it runs, according to an April 12 Facebook post by the Fireweed Community Market.

The market will host buskers, arts and agricultural workshops and other special events in partnership with community organizations.

It will run for 20 weeks, ending Sept. 22.

