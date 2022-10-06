Whitehorse man injured in police-involved shooting in a medically-induced coma

Police tape is seen on Centennial Street and 14 Avenue in Porter Creek on the evening of Sept. 29. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News Files)

Court matters for Sheldon Koebke put off until November as he is in hospital

The man arrested following a police-involved shooting in Porter Creek on Sept. 28 remains unconscious in a British Columbia hospital and unable to answer the numerous charges against him.

Yukon RCMP officers were attempting to arrest 35-year-old Sheldon Lawrence Keobke on Sept. 28 when shots were fired and both Koebke and a police officer were hit. In a news conference the day after the shooting, Yukon RCMP Chief Superintendent Scott Sheppard said who shot who and how many shots were fired was not yet known.

The charges against Keobke — drug and flight-from-police charges from earlier this year and the charges stemming from the Sept. 28 incident — were back before the court on Oct. 6. He faces 14 charges in total with attempted murder among them.

The Oct. 6 court appearance, presided over by Justice of the Peace Sharman Morrison, was the second scheduled this week. The matter was also heard Monday, Oct. 3. Jennier Budgell appeared on Koebke’s behalf and Noel Sinclair was present for the Crown. Sinclair informed the court that Koebke remains unconscious and unable to answer to the charges against him.

Sinclair said according to information he received from the RCMP, Koebke is still intubated and in a medically-induced coma. Koebke’s condition was described as serious but stable, however a series of surgeries will be required over the next three or four weeks.

Budgell told the court that she had appeared for Koebke on the charges dating back to April but had not been able to receive instructions regarding the newer charges due to his condition.

The lawyers agreed to put another court appearance off until Nov. 3, but Morrison made it clear that the matter could be brought forward sooner if further issues arise or if Koebke’s condition improves.

