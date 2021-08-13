Whitehorse looks ahead to 2040 with community plan

The City of Whitehorse has released an Emerging Directions document and is seeking public feedback as it continues work on the next Official Community Plan. (Screen grab/City of Whitehorse)

Whitehorse residents are once again being asked for their thoughts on the City of Whitehorse’s next Official Community Plan (OCP).

The city released an Emerging Directions document on Aug. 9 as a precursor to a draft OCP. The document is available on the city’s website (www.whitehorse.ca) and there is a survey residents can respond to by Aug. 31.

The OCP acts as a guiding document for planning in the city, setting out the vision for the community with the next OCP looking ahead to 2040.

In a statement, the city noted the first two phases of the OCP review are done and included extensive outreach that garnered more than 700 responses.

The Emerging Directions 19-page document aims to build on that with a focus on key policy ideas.

Themes of reconciliation, climate action, conservation of natural areas, a strong downtown and livable neighbourhoods; sustainable transportation, housing supply, and employment areas are highlighted with potential directions for each.

Among some of the policy directions outlined are support for a “low-carbon, inclusive and resilient economy” through initiatives like updating the city’s community economic development strategy and reviewing the city’s role in tourism. Other directions include developing more flexible zoning for a greater variety of housing; reserving the area north of Long Lake for future development; and encouraging higher density homes in areas next to transit routes and within a 10-minute walk of urban and neighbourhood centres.

The survey asks residents for their thoughts on the document and potential policies outlined.

This marks the third of four phases in the work to draft a new OCP.

“The ideas and guidance gathered in this third phase will help the city develop more comprehensive policies as part of a draft plan for public review,” the city said in a statement. “The overall intent is to create as many opportunities as possible for the public to directly be involved in creating the plan before it is presented for council consideration in 2022.”

