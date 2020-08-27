The sister cities sign along the North Klondike highway in Whitehorse on Aug. 26. It was 20 years ago that the City of Whitehorse and Lancieux, France formalized their relationship as sister cities. A virtual event is planned to commemorate the occasion. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Whitehorse, Lancieux celebrate two decades of being sister cities

The cities were both once home to poet Robert Service

It was 20 years ago that the City of Whitehorse and Lancieux, France formalized their relationship as sister cities.

As the city and the Association franco-yukonnaise (AFY) get set to celebrate that anniversary in Whitehorse, the event will move to a virtual celebration in place of the usual community gathering.

A video celebrating the relationship and showcasing Whitehorse youth reciting Robert Service’s poem “Each Day A Life” and scenery around the city can be viewed on YouTube. It also features Mayor Dan Curtis, AFY president Jeanne Beaudoin and Yann Harry, who helped initiate the relationship between the two cities.

The two communities share a history of Robert Service who called both areas home at different times in his life and whose writing was inspired by both locations.

“The ties forged between Whitehorse and Lancieux, thanks to the famous poet Robert Service, has strengthened our francophone community. We are proud that we share this connection with Lancieux,” Beaudoin said in a statement.

Mayor Dan Curtis described the anniversary as a milestone.

“Over the last 20 years, we have grown stronger through our cultural relationship with Lancieux and I wish to thank the Association franco-yukonnaise for working hard to cultivate the important connection between our communities,” he said.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse

