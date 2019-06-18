Salmon are counted at the Whitehorse fish ladder in August 2016. After closing as usual for the winter last fall, the Whitehorse fish ladder officially re-opened for the season on June 10. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse fish ladder open for the season

Manager Brittany Key said there are low expectations for chinook salmon numbers

The Whitehorse fish ladder officially opened to the public on June 10 after closing for the winter season.

They’re anticipating a shorter run of chinook salmon to pass through the ladder this year.

“We’re only supposed to get around 600-700 fish,” said Whitehorse fish ladder manager Brittany Key.

“That’s low.”

Key noted that the amount of chinook salmon in the fish ladder tends to vary year to year. She pointed out that last year’s chinook salmon count was similarly low, but it reached “around 1,300” in 2017.

She suspects these recent low numbers are related to changing fishing patterns in Alaska.

“It might just be Alaska’s way of allowing people to fish or how many they’re allowed to fish per family or whatnot.”

Although Key isn’t concerned by the low number, she does hope that it turns out higher than predicted.

“It’s always good to get more than what we are told.”

This year’s chinook salmon run will also arrive later than usual.

“We might be expecting the first fish around the beginning of August, but we’re still supposed to get a good number of salmon up,” said Key.

The Whitehorse fish ladder is currently open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will soon be open until 7 p.m. by late June. It will remain open for the year until early September.

Contact Joshua Azizi at joshua.azizi@yukon-news.com

Previous story
NGC withdraws lane closure application

Just Posted

Yukoners turn out in droves for Skagway Marathon

More than half the 162-person field at the Alaska race calls the Yukon home

NGC withdraws lane closure application

Shorter period closures may be required

Support coordinator filling in ‘gaps’ in services for Yukon sexual assault victims

Reem Girgrah was hired as victim support coordinator for the Yukon’s SART in April

Cook Street property owners will face LIC

Road work is planned for 2020

Whitehorse fire chief fired

Mike Dine, who was hired in June 2018, was fired by the city on June 14.

Whitehorse fish ladder open for the season

Manager Brittany Key said there are low expectations for chinook salmon numbers

Strong results for Yukoners at B.C. triathlons

Athletes competed at the Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria and the Oliver Half Iron and Aquabike

Yukon woman found guilty of selling crack to undercover officer in 2017

Diana Johns’ lawyer says he’s planning on launching an entrapment application

Give Hope Wings fundraiser launches Saturday from Pitt Meadows

Flying marathon will benefit low income Canadians needing flights for medical treatment

Driving with Jens: Keeping pets safe in your vehicle

In my last column I discussed ways to avoid the tragedy which… Continue reading

Yukonomist: Whitehorse Troughbillies

Yukon could take its hot rocks to the bank

ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge spurs mountain bike races in Whitehorse

“I have to remind myself to do that sometimes – just slow down and look around.”

Whitehorse FC Premier U15 boys finish fourth despite injuries and short bench at Slurpee Cup

“They worked super hard and were more hungry for the win than the other team”

Most Read