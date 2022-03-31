Whitehorse firefighters undergoing annual ice rescue training

Whitehorse Fire and Protective Services says staff training ‘constantly’ to maintain high level of service and skill set

Whitehorse firefighters seen participating in ice rescue training evolutions on March 31. (Brian Hatherly/Submitted)

Don’t be alarmed if you spot activity on or near the Yukon River ice surface over the next several days, Whitehorse Fire and Protective Services says.

In a Facebook post, Whitehorse Fire and Protective Services said Whitehorse firefighters are participating in their yearly ice rescue training evolutions.

“These evolutions involve reviewing the technical and theoretical elements of safe and effective ice rescue while conducting practical scenarios in the environment and conditions that we could be called to operate in,” reads the post.

“Our staff are training constantly to ensure that a high level of service and skill set is maintained.”

In the post, people are encouraged to stop by and observe from a distance and on solid ground.

“Do not venture out onto the ice surface, as it is unpredictable and hazardous this time of year,” the post says.

The fire chief and deputy fire chief could not be reached by phone for additional comment by press time.

