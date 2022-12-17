Whitehorse Fire training officer faces assault charge

Chris Gerrior, 36, is charged with assault with a weapon for alleged attack on woman with ski pole

The Whitehorse Fire Department’s chief training officer is facing charges of assault with a weapon and damaging property for events that allegedly took place in October.

Charges filed with the courts by the RCMP claim that Gerrior assaulted a woman using a ski pole on Oct. 27. Along with the assault charge he faces a charge of mischief for damaging the ski pole.

Gerrior is identified on his personal Facebook page as the fire department’s chief training officer and is also identified as such in Facebook posts by Yukon Fire and Protective Services and the local branch of the International Association of Firefighters. Gerrior appeared in these posts, pictured at community events and receiving awards from the department at least four times since the charges were filed on Oct. 28. He was also featured in social media marketing for a Whitehorse Firefighters Charitable Society campaign as recently as Dec. 13.

Reached for comment by the News on Dec. 14, Whitehorse Fire Chief Jason Everitt would not acknowledge whether the department was aware of the allegations against Gerrior and would not comment further.

The charges against Gerrior have not been heard or proven in court. He is scheduled to make a first court appearance in the new year.

