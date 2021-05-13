Main Street in Whitehorse on May 4. Whitehorse city council has passed the first two readings of a bylaw to allow pop-up patios in city parking spaces. Third reading will come forward later in May. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Main Street in Whitehorse on May 4. Whitehorse city council has passed the first two readings of a bylaw to allow pop-up patios in city parking spaces. Third reading will come forward later in May. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Whitehorse council pursuing restaurant patio possibilities

Council passes first two readings for new patio bylaw

As Yukon restaurants and bars get set to return to full capacity after May 25, the City of Whitehorse is moving forward with a bylaw that would allow for more seating in the form of pop-up patios.

At Whitehorse city council’s May 10 meeting, members passed the first two readings of a bylaw that would allow pop-up patios downtown in city parking spots as well as sidewalks (where they can already be permitted).

The bylaw was initially brought forward as a COVID-relief measure on May 3, just a couple of days before it was announced by the Yukon government that restaurants and bars would be able to move back to full capacity after May 25.

Despite the territory’s plans to relax capacity rules, city council members voted to move forward with the bylaw that would allow eating and drinking establishments to set up additional seating inside up to three city parking spaces next to the restaurant.

Coun. Samson Hartland said the territory’s announcement allowing restaurants to return to full capacity is good news, but also pointed out the patio option could help alleviate the economic downturn restaurants and bars have dealt with over the last year due to the pandemic.

“I’m of the mind that this bylaw and policy amendments in front of us are still relevant, still warranted and something that I would like to see continued support towards, irrespective of other announcements,” he said of the proposed bylaw changes for the city.

Sidewalk patios would require permit, liability

Under the proposed bylaw, eating and drinking establishments looking to add a pop-up patio would be required to get a development permit as well as pass an inspection and have $5-million liability insurance.

The sites would allow eating and drinking establishments to place tables and chairs in three angled parking stalls or two parallel stalls with a six metre separation from the outer edge of the patio to the inside limit of the traffic lane.

Partitions would also be required to separate the area from traffic and those using the sidewalk.

Coun. Steve Roddick said that while he’s feeling optimistic about the program, he does wonder if the costs to eating and drinking establishments in the form of permits could be too high for some. He noted there will also be some upfront costs to businesses in the form of tables, chairs, partitions and so on.

Roddick also wondered if businesses could use COVID relief funding available to assist with the costs. City staff indicated they would look at the possibility and respond to council on it ahead of third reading coming forward.

It’s expected the change could result in a loss of city revenue up to $1,539 each month for each patio that’s set up in metered parking spots.

Patio bylaw could become permanent

While the program is proposed as a COVID-relief measure for businesses, Mike Gau, the city’s director of development services, said it’s also proposed as a permanent option for eating and drinking establishments.

Responding to questions from Coun. Jocelyn Curteanu, he said the city would review the program at the end of the season and could bring forward changes to council if warranted.

Businesses would be required to apply each year to have their patios and adhere to the current rules of the program.

As it was highlighted in a previous report to council, the program also has the possibility of “creating a more vibrant and enjoyable experience for people visiting and walking the downtown.”

The city had considered such a program in 2020 as well. Council decided at that time not to pursue any changes to patio options (which have allowed for patios on sidewalk space subject to certain conditions) as it was already August when it came forward for consideration. A number of council members at that time noted they would like to see a new program established for the 2021 season.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Previous story
Yukon tourism operators prepared for ‘very poor summer’ even with relaxed border rules
Next story
KDFN business park subdivision approved

Just Posted

The Fireweed Market in Shipyards Park will open on May 13. Joel Krahn/Yukon News
Whitehorse’s Fireweed Market opens May 13

The Fireweed Market will return with ‘exciting’ new and returning vendors

Ron Rousseau holds a sign saying ‘It’s time for a cultural shift’ during the Yukoners: Raise Your Voice Against Misogyny rally on May 11. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Protest held to condemn Yukon Party MLAs’ texts

A rally was held outside of legislature to condemn the inappropriate texts messages of Yukon Party MLAs Stacey Hassard and Wade Istchenko.

XX
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for May 12, 2021.… Continue reading

Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley announced youth vaccination clinics planned for this summer. (Alistair Maitland/Yukon government file)
Vaccination campaign planned for Yukon youth age 12 and up

The Pfizer vaccine was approved for younger people on May 5.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announced two new cases of COVID-19 on May 11. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Two new cases of COVID-19 reported, one in the Yukon and one Outside

One person is self-isolating, the other will remain Outside until non-infectious

At its May 10 meeting, Whitehorse city council approved the subdivision for the Kwanlin Dün First Nation’s business park planned in Marwell. (Submitted)
KDFN business park subdivision approved

Will mean more commercial industrial land available in Whitehorse

Main Street in Whitehorse on May 4. Whitehorse city council has passed the first two readings of a bylaw to allow pop-up patios in city parking spaces. Third reading will come forward later in May. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Whitehorse council pursuing restaurant patio possibilities

Council passes first two readings for new patio bylaw

Neil Hartling, the Tourism Industry Association of the Yukon president, left, said the new self-isolation guidelines for the Yukon are a ‘ray of hope’ for tourism operators. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Yukon tourism operators prepared for ‘very poor summer’ even with relaxed border rules

Toursim industry responds to new guidelines allowing fully vaccinated individuals to skip mandatory self-isolation.

A lawsuit has been filed detailing the resignation of a former Yukon government mine engineer. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
A year after resigning, former chief mine engineer sues Yukon government

Paul Christman alleges a hostile work environment and circumvention of his authority led him to quit

Former Liberal MLA Pauline Frost speaks to reporters outside the courthouse on April 19. One of the voters accused of casting an invalid vote has been granted intervenor status in the lawsuit Frost filed last month. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Voters named in Pauline Frost election lawsuit ask to join court proceedings

The judge granted Christopher Schafer intervenor status

Haley Ritchie/Yukon News file File photo of the legislative assembly. The previous spring sitting began on March 4 but was interrupted due to the election.
Throne speech kicks off short spring legislature sitting

The government will now need to pass the budget.

The deceased man, found in Lake LaBerge in 2016, had on three layers of clothing, Dakato work boots, and had a sheathed knife on his belt. Photo courtesy Yukon RCMP
RCMP, Coroner’s Office seek public assistance in identifying a deceased man

The Yukon RCMP Historical Case Unit and the Yukon Coroner’s Office are looking for public help to identify a man who was found dead in Lake LaBerge in May 2016.

Yukon Zinc’s Wolverine minesite has created a mess left to taxpayers to clean up, Lewis Rifkind argues. This file shot shows the mine in 2009. (John Thompson/Yukon News file)
Editorial: The cost of the Wolverine minesite

Lewis Rifkind Special to the News The price of a decent wolverine… Continue reading

Most Read