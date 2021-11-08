The Whitehorse RCMP is trying to reunite a stack of cash found by an employee at a Yukon Government building with its rightful owner. (File Photo)

Whitehorse cops want to return stack of cash

“Significant amount of money” was found outside Yukon Government building.

After a stack of cash was turned in by an upstanding citizen, the Whitehorse RCMP is trying to return what they say is a “significant amount” of money to its rightful owner.

In a notice posted to the RCMP’s website, they say an employee at a Yukon government building came to police with money they had found outside their place of work in hopes of reuniting it with whoever lost it.

“Police are thankful that an upstanding person reached out when they found it,” said Sgt. Jolene Nason of the Whitehorse RCMP.

“Please get in touch if this money belongs to you, we will be happy to get the money back to the individual who lost it.”

The RCMP will be asking the rightful owner to provide information about the building where the money was found, the amount, including the denominations of the bills and the date it was lost.

Those who think the police may be holding their money for them can contact the Whitehorse RCMP and reference file number 2021-1654315.

