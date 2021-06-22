Whitehorse Community Choir performs on virtual cross-Canada tour

The June 20 performance can be viewed on YouTube

The Whitehorse choir performed in a cross-country choral tour that premiered June 20, as seen in this YouTube screenshot. (Screenshot/YouTube)

The Whitehorse Community Choir took part in a cross-Canada choir tour, virtually, on June 20.

The Elmer Iseler Singers and artistic director Lydia Adams launched We Rise Again, the cross-Canada virtual choral tour of Canada, connecting with five community choirs across the country including the Whitehorse Community Choir.

Also involved were the Thunder Bay Symphony Chorus, Wjarton Concert Choir, Agincourt Madrigal Singers and the Cape Breton Chorale.

The presentation was the culmination of an education initiative that saw the five participating choirs connect with the Elmer Iseler Singers in a mentoring session.

”’We rise again in the faces of our children’ is a powerful message both for society today and for our choral community as it rises to the challenge of building back stronger to create a bright future of choral singing,” Adams said in a statement.

The performance can be viewed online at the Elmer Iseler Singers YouTube page.

(Stephanie Waddell)

