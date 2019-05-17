Whitehorse city news, briefly

A summary of some of the decisions made at the May 13 council meeting

Youth call for climate change action at Whitehorse City Hall

A ban on single use plastics, declaring a climate change emergency and improvements to public transit and bike paths around town are just a few of the things the city could do to address climate change, three youth told council members.

The trio — Sophie Molgat, Sylvie Sandiford and Callah MacGillvray — came forward urging the city May 13 to take action immediately.

As Molgat told council members, they never thought they’d have to come ask city officials for help.

“We always thought grown-ups were the models; the ones to be smart, the ones to make good decisions.

“But right now, grown-ups are not the ones we thought they were. Now we are the ones who are being mature and responsible.”

Whitehorse could be a leader in making changes, they told council, stressing their commitment to the cause.

“Together we can do this,” Sandiford said.

“Let’s set an example,” McGillivray said.

In answering questions from council members, all three said they had learned a lot about climate change at school and were taking individual action on it.

Actions like refusing straws, biking wherever possible (including to the council meeting), no longer buying products packaged in a lot of plastic and taking part in climate change rallies were listed among others.

They also said they plan to bring their issues to the Yukon government and perhaps take part in another school strike as they did on May 3 if need be.

Mayor Dan Curtis presented the three youth with honorary mayor’s pins following their presentation.

Skookum could be awarded asphalt work

Skookum Asphalt could be awarded a contract worth $1.8 million.

City administration brought forward the recommendation May 13 that Skookum Asphalt Ltd. be awarded the work to put in new asphalt along Second Avenue from Lowe Street to Ogilvie Street.

While the city had planned to also pave the roundabouts at Fourth Avenue/Robert Service Way, and Hamilton Boulevard/MacIntyre Drive, it was soon learned that would be more than the budget allowed for. The project was then scaled back to include Second Avenue only.

Skookum Asphalt was the only firm to bid on the work.

Council will vote on the contract May 21.

Whitehorse council considers landscaping contract

Lane’s Yukon Yardworks Inc. could be tasked with landscaping at Wheeler Street and Sixth Avenue.

City staff recommended May 13 that the local company be awarded the contract worth $333,251 with Lane’s being the only company to bid.

The work will see planting beds, trees and shrubs, benches, street furniture and small retaining walls installed as part of the effort to finish the rebuilding of Wheeler Street and Sixth Avenue.

Council will vote on the contract May 21.

Inland Kenworth could supply new tractor and trailer

The city could soon have a new highway tractor and dump trailer in its fleet if council approves a $304,954 contract award to Inland Kenworth Ltd., the only company to submit a bid for the supply contract.

Inland Kenworth has also supplied the city with a number of vehicles in previous years.

Council will vote on the contract May 21.