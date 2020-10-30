Whitehorse city council, briefly

A look at city issues this week:
Winter reminder
The snow has arrived for another winter and the City of Whitehorse is reminding residents and business owners of its requirements to clear sidewalks.
Under the city’s maintenance bylaw, businesses are required to clear snow and ice from sidewalk and lane crossings by 11 a.m. the day after a snowfall. Businesses with accessible parking spaces are also required to clear snow and ice from those spaces by 11 a.m.
Meanwhile, residents whose property is next to a sidewalk must remove snow and ice from the sidewalks within 48 hours of a snowfall or immediately upon request of a bylaw officer.
“Clearing snow and ice minimizes problems for people trying to move around, particularly those with mobility challenges,” the city noted in a statement.
Those not clearing snow and ice as required could be fined up to $250.
$70,000 will be spent on waste water research
The City of Whitehorse will spend $70,000 in gas tax funding for water sampling and assessments over two years to find out what type of contaminants are in the city’s waste water.
Council approved the spending at its Oct. 26 meeting after the recommendation came forward a week earlier.
The sampling and assessment now being funded for 2020 and 2021 would be the first part of what could be a longer-term plan that could go on to include the conceptual design for a treatment system for the pollutants in 2022, followed by the implementation of a treatment pilot in 2023.
While the city had budgeted $15,000 in both 2020 and 2021 for the sampling and assessment work, more recent quotes estimated that work to be about $35,000 per year and thus the amendment was made.
Fall recreation grants approved
A total of $46,680 will go to a dozen local groups for upcoming programs they’re offering.
Whitehorse city council approved the spending for fall recreation grants at its Oct. 26 meeting.
The four groups set to receive the highest amount — $6,000 — include the Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Society Yukon for its Out and About Program, Gwaandak Theatre Society for its Winter Cultural Variety Nights, Learning Disabilities of the Yukon (LDAY) for its Camp Raven and the Yukon Arts Society for its arts and craft programs.
Others set to receive the grants include the Arctic Edge Skating Club, Chickadees Playschool Association, Golden Age Society, and the Yukon Film Society for a variety of programs.
Event grants approved
A total of 11 events in Whitehorse will get a financial boost from the city.
At Whitehorse city council’s Oct. 26 meeting, members approved event grants to nearly a dozen groups that will receive a total of $50,000 in cash and $30,355 in-kind through festivals and special events grants for events they are planning to host in 2021.
The largest grant will go to the Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous Society for its festival scheduled for Feb. 12 to 28, 2021 with Rendezvous to receive $8,500 and in-kind assistance from the city valued at $20,586.
Other events to receive funding include Nakai Theatre’s Pivot Festival; Queer Yukon Society’s Pride Festival; the Yukon Arts Centre’s Midnight Sun Moppets Children’s Festival; Yukon Film Society’s Available Light Film Festival; the Adäka Cultural Festival hosted by the Yukon First Nations Culture and Tourism Association; and Yukon Literacy Coalition’s Family Literacy Day.
