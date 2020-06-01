Whitehorse brings back parking meter fees

Drivers will need to top up meters again as of June 1. The city had suspended enforcement in March.

A car sits parked at an expired meter on Main Street on July 16, 2019. The City of Whitehorse announced March 21 that transit and parking meter fees were being waived in light of COVID-19. However, it put parking fees back into effect as of June 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Drivers will want to make sure they have some extra coins if they’re planning to park in the downtown core.

The City of Whitehorse is once again enforcing parking meter fees beginning today. Officials announced May 26 they would do so after suspending the fees March 21 due to COVID-19.

With businesses beginning to reopen, city officials explained it would begin enforcing parking to “ease pressure on downtown parking spaces as businesses re-open, and ensure a consistent rotation of available parking spaces in support of local businesses.”

City service counters are shut, but parking tickets can be paid online at whitehorse.ca/paynow or cash payments can be left in the drop box outside the Second Avenue entrance to City Hall.

While the city is reinstating parking meter fees, it is not yet reinstating transit fares, which were also suspended in March due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway for the gradual reopening of some city services.

The chief medical officer of health has approved plans for the reopening of the Canada Games Centre and the day camps the city hosts through the summer.

Both are scheduled to open June 15.

The CGC spaces that will be opened will be limited to the track, wellness centre and hard-surfaced flexihall. Staff will also host some fitness classes.

No dates have been set for the second and third phases of the rec centre’s reopening, but plans outline a gradual approach to the reopening of the children’s play area, rinks, aquatic centre and the field house as well as programming.

