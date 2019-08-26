Whistle Bend land lottery deadline extended

The new deadline for applications is Sept. 6

Crystal Schick/Yukon News The deadline for the land lottery in Whistle Bend has been extended until Sept. 6.

Anyone looking to get their name in on the next lottery for properties in Whistle Bend has been given a little more than an extra week.

The Yukon government extended the lottery closing date on the next set of residential properties to Sept. 6. It had originally been set for Aug. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

The lottery draw — originally scheduled for Aug. 28 — will now be held on Sept 9 at 1 p.m. in the Elijah Smith Building.

Community Services spokeswoman Bonnie Venton Ross said Aug. 23 the date was moved forward due to weather conditions — high winds and rain — the weekend of Aug. 17 and 18, which delayed road work.

“The contractor was unable to proceed with paving work as scheduled and we want to build in a bit of a buffer,” Venton Ross said.

“We are overlapping lot viewing with site construction to allow time to place foundations for winter builds if desired,” she said.

Up for grabs are 42 single detached lots, 10 duplex properties, 13 townhouse lots spread over three sites and nine multi-family lots.

Access to the area is restricted due to the ongoing construction, but the Yukon government has offered a number of tours of the area at specified times.

The final tours are scheduled for Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the viewings starting at Olive May Way and Keno Way near the Whistle Bend Place continuing care facility.

As of Aug. 15, Yukon government staff had handed out 60 lottery packages for the single detached and duplex lots, and another 13 packages for the townhouse and multi-family lots.

More may have used the government’s website to get the packages online, Venton Ross said, noting no figures are available on how many packages have been downloaded.

It’s expected another lottery for 119 residential properties in Whistle Bend as well as infill in other neighbourhoods will be held later in the fall.

Commercial lots in Whistle Bend are expected to be released in early 2020.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com