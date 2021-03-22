The Yukon is divided into 19 different ridings. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

Which Yukon riding do you live in?

Take a closer look at riding boundaries on our interactive map

The Yukon has 19 different ridings, consisting of the populated area around Whitehorse and larger areas for the rural Yukon. During an election each riding elects one MLA to send to the legislature. The party that has the most elected MLAs will form government, and the leader of the party will become premier.

To explore Yukon ridings or determine which area you live in, explore the map below. Click on a coloured riding to read a description, link to our existing coverage and see the boundaries of the area. To search for your address, choose “view larger map” option and use the search function in Google Maps to locate your home riding.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Election 2021

