Where to see New Year’s fireworks in Whitehorse and Carcross

Year’s Eve fireworks over Shipyards Park in Whitehorse on Dec. 31, 2018. The City of Whitehorse announced Dec. 16 that the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show is cancelled this year due to COVID-19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Both Whitehorse and Carcross will be holding fireworks displays for New Year’s Eve this year.

The 15-minute fireworks show in downtown Whitehorse is set to begin at 8 p.m., weather permitting, on Dec. 31.

The city recommends Rotary Park, Takhini Arena, Shipyards Park, the Airport Trail, the Downtown Escarpment Trail or the Riverfront Trail as the best spots to catch the show.

All vehicle and pedestrian traffic near the fireworks site on Wickstrom Road will be stopped from approximately 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The city also notes that “the use of fireworks is strictly prohibited within City limits at any time of year” and people should keep an eye on pets and leave them at home if coming to view the show.

This year the show will be a joint effort between Midnight Sun Fireworks and Archangel Fireworks from Winnipeg.

The fireworks show was cancelled last year, due to concerns about COVID-19 and crowds.

A fireworks show will also be taking place in Carcross this year on Dec. 31. The show begins at 6:30 p.m., but a bonfire with hot dogs, hot chocolate and apple cider will be taking place. That starts at 6 p.m. behind Haa Shagóon Hídi.

(Haley Ritchie)

Fireworks