What’s happening in the Yukon on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The Orange Shirt Day T-shirt designed by Kayodi Dickson-Camilleri, a student of the Porter Creek Secondary FADS program. Several events are planned throughout the Yukon for the first day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Procession in Whitehorse will begin at 11 a.m. at Healing Totem

A number of events will be held across the territory for the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

The Assembly of First Nations Yukon Region has published a list of events that began Sept. 27 to mark the day that honours residential school victims and survivors, their families and communities .

Champagne & Aishihik First Nations hosted stew and bannock in Whitehorse, Takhini and Haines Junction on Sept. 27.

On Sept. 27 and 28, the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation hosted a community lunch at its Heritage Hall.

On Sept. 30, the Kluane First Nation is hosting a Warrior Walk celebration in Burwash Landing.

In Whitehorse, the Council of Yukon First Nations will have a drumming procession and community meal that will begin at 11 a.m. with the procession starting at the Healing Totem on Main Street and proceeding down Second Avenue to the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre.

Whitehorse city council acknowledged the day at its Sept. 27 council meeting with Mayor Dan Curtis stating the city will mark it as a statutory holiday.

He urged the community to reflect on the residential school system and honour the victims and survivors.

While the day is a federal holiday for federally regulated industries, a number of other organizations and businesses are choosing to mark the day by shutting down shop for the day or moving to reduced hours. The Canada Games Centre, for example, will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. rather than its normal hours that start at 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Transit will operate on its Sunday schedule and the waste management facility will remain open with curbside pickup in place for Riverdale. Most other city services and buildings will be closed for the day to mark.

Schools and many daycares are also shut for the day.

Curtis said Second Avenue will be closed to traffic at 11 a.m. for the procession and Whitehorse City Hall will be illuminated in orange.

