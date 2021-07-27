Weekend brings 28 new COVID-19 cases with clusters in Watson Lake

A testing team is visiting Watson Lake, and a vaccine clinic is planned for July 30

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Yukon is nearing 100 again as the government reports 28 new cases confirmed over the weekend.

The new cases were identified between noon on Friday, July 23 and noon on Monday, July 26. With recoveries, this brings the case count to 90.

According to the government, the cases are spread throughout the territory with confirmation of their locations still pending.

“We are seeing clusters of cases in Watson Lake and we are likely to see more,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley.

“All but one of these individuals were unvaccinated several of whom were unable because of age. All others could have been protected.”

There will be a vaccination clinic in Watson Lake on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 1-877-374-0425.

In response to clusters of cases, the government’s rapid response testing team went to Watson Lake. Testing will be available at the Watson Lake Rec Centre from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 27.

“For anyone in the Yukon, it is vital to get tested if symptoms appear, and to maintain self-isolation when directed to,” Hanley said.

Both rural health centres and the clinic in Whitehorse are still offering first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in Whitehorse should call the testing and assessment centre at 867-393-3083 to arrange for testing. Those in the communities should contact their local health centre.

(Jim Elliot)

Coronavirus