Watson Lake elects new councillor

The Town of Watson Lake has elected John Devries as a new councillor in a byelection held Dec. 3.

Devries obtained a total of 67 votes; with 30 cast for him in Ward 1 West and 37 cast in Ward 2 East.

Devries is a member of the Watson Lake Chamber of Commerce and has lived in the community for over 46 years, according to his biography shared by the Town of Watson Lake. He was an MLA representing Watson Lake from 1989 to 1996.

“As an active community member, John will represent all residents and work with Council to build a healthy and vibrant community,” reads his online candidate biography.

Runner up candidate Brenda Leach had 12 votes in Ward 1 West and 27 votes in Ward 2 East to end with 39 votes. Third place was candidate Justin Brown, who had five votes in Ward 1 West and 11 votes in Ward 2 East, with a total of 16 votes.

Voting took place at the Watson lake Recreation Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are two polling divisions in the municipality.

The results are still unofficial.

The community elected a new mayor, Chris Ivan, in another byelection in October.

