Water advisory issued for Riverdale

Riverdale residents can expect low water flow, reduced water pressure and sediment in the water over the next couple of days.

Maintenance work on the water system in the neighbourhood is underway until Sept. 2.

The City of Whitehorse said in a statement the work will see repairs and maintenance to hydrants on Alsek Drive and Donjek Road the may cause impacts to the overall system.

“Residents are advised to flush home cold water lines for up to five minutes if tap water appears dark or cloudy,” officials said. “Please note that the water is safe to drink.”

The water system will return to normal once the work is finished.

