Voters outside of Whitehorse elect a mix of new and familiar faces

Outside of Whitehorse, Yukoners will see a combination of new and familiar faces on their municipal councils.

Faro

In perhaps the most nerve-wracking municipal election of the night, the two candidates for mayor in Faro — incumbent Jack Bowers and Leonard Faber — received an equal number of votes. In accordance with the Municipal Act, their names were put into a “non-transparent receptacle” and the returning officer drew one out to determine the winner, with luck favouring Faber in the end.

The four councillor positions were awarded to incumbents Lisa Snyder and Pat McCracken as well as Tina Freake and Cheryl Stubbs. Sarah Piercey, the fifth candidate for a councillor seat, was just one vote behind McCracken.

Teslin

In Teslin, outgoing councillor Gord Curran was elected as mayor, while outgoing mayor Clara Jules landed one of four available councillor seats. The other three councillors are incumbents Denise Johnston and Trevor Sallis, joined by Juanita Kremer. One hundred and thirty-seven votes were cast in total.

In an interview following the release of the results, Curran, who has served two consecutive terms as a councillor since 2009, said he was “feeling pretty good.”

“It’s always interesting putting your name up for election. You hope you get the votes and sure enough, I’m glad I did,” he said, adding that he was glad that outgoing mayor Jules would be returning as a councillor.

“(Jules) was one of the longest-serving mayors so it’s (a) pretty daunting task in some ways,” Curran said of his new title. “The nice thing about two terms with Clara, and Clara coming back as councillor, it’s going to strengthen us going forward.”

Curran said his top priority as mayor will be updating the official community plan.

“That’s a fairly long public process and an important one for us, to get input from the community, and it hasn’t been done in about nine to 10 years,” he said. “And although we have out 10-year joint-community development plan, the OCP will give us a lot more guidance and a lot more direction in terms of where people want to go in the community. So I’m looking forward to that public process.”

“I thank everyone who put their name forward and (I’m) really glad to see three of the four council members are back and really glad to see another new voice on council as well, Juanita Kremer,” he added, describing Teslin as a “really good community.”

Watson Lake

In Watson Lake, Cheryl O’Brien unseated Justin Brown as mayor. Chris Irvin, Lauren Hanchar, Erin Labonte and Thomas Slager beat out seven other candidates to claim the four councillor spots

Carmacks

Lee Bodie has been voted in as mayor of Carmacks for a third time.

“The people spoke clearly tonight that they want to see me back,” he told the News on Oct. 18.

“I just went on my reputation,” Bodie said, referring to his laid-back campaign style. “I felt I was good enough. I’m not one to go door-to-door and say ‘Oh, please vote for me.’

Bodie formerly spent 2.5 terms as a councillor before assuming the role of mayor in 2015. He had succeeded Elaine Wyatt, who died in 2014.

Bodie received 60 votes. Runner up, Kevin Untershute, received 48. In third came Bob Mayer, who received 30 votes.

In Carmack, the four council seats went to George Skookum, who received 100 votes; Helena Belanger, 87; Tara Wheeler, 84; and Lorraine Graham, 63.

Haines Junction

In Haines Junction, current councillor Thomas Eckervogt was acclaimed as mayor. The four council seats went to Susan Smith with 166 votes, Courtney Quinn with 158, Kari Johnston with 137, and Mark Nassiopoulos with 132.Elodie Dulac received 110 votes and John Farynowski received 86.