Volunteer of the Year nominations open

Bill Bruton is seen accepting the Volunteer of the Year award for 2022. He was nominated by the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition. (Courtesy/City of Whitehorse)

The City of Whitehorse is getting set to recognize community volunteers with nominations for the Volunteer of the Year Award now open.

The award has been given out by the city since 1987, recognizing “an outstanding individual who has made a significant contribution to an organization or to the community as a whole.”

While the annual award goes to a single recipient, nominees will also be recognized at the volunteer reception dinner the city hosts April 20.

Nominations are being accepted until March 29 with applications available at whitehorse.ca/volunteeroftheyear.

