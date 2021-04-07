Victoria Gold Corp. has contributed $1 million to the First Nation of Na-cho Nyak Dun after six months of production at the Eagle Gold Mine. (Submitted/Victoria Gold Corp.)

Victoria Gold contributes $1 million to First Nation of Na-cho Nyak Dun

Victoria Gold signed a Comprehensive Cooperation and Benefits Agreement in 2011

Victoria Gold Corp. has contributed $1 million to the First Nation of Na-cho Nyak Dun in accordance with the company’s benefits agreement.

The payment is a result of Eagle Gold Mine, located 85 kilometres from Mayo, achieving commercial production last July.

“On behalf of the Victoria Gold team, it is a pleasure to be making this first payment following six months of commercial production,” said John McConnell, Victoria Gold president, in a statement.

“We are proud of our strong relationship with the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun and the great number of success stories that have resulted through shared collaboration. We look forward to building on this success long into the future.”

Victoria Gold signed a Comprehensive Cooperation and Benefits Agreement with the First Nation in 2011. It applies to the Eagle Gold mine and all exploration activities occurring on the nation’s traditional territory south of the Werneke mountains.

First Nations

