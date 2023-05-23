The yearly pool closure at the Canada Games Centre will begin Aug. 12 and run until early October. (Yukon News file)

Upgrades will shutter CGC pool for 7 weeks this summer

The seven-week closure is for upgrades worth $550,000, which will see the pool facilities retiled

The Canada Games Centre’s annual pool closure will begin Aug. 12 and is expected to run for seven weeks, considerably longer than previous closures.

In past years, the centre’s aquatic facilities have generally been shuttered for around three weeks for cleaning and maintenance.

However, the tile floor of the entire pool area requires replacing this summer — a considerably larger undertaking.

“It has been recommended the bottom of the pool be retiled as the current tiles have reached the end of their life,” Oshea Jephson, communications manager with the City of Whitehorse, told the News via email.

“Staff have noticed tiles breaking off, which can create debris in the water, unsafe edges for swimmers and damage [to] the pool.”

Retiling the pool basin, deck and change rooms is projected to cost $550,000, according to the city’s capital budget.

While the pool is closed alternative activities, including lake programming, will be offered.

“There is a variety of programming available and a number of recreational opportunities still available at the Canada Games Centre. Residents can learn more through the Active Living Guide,” Jephson said.

“We also recently put out our Lifejacket Loaner Station at Long Lake for the second year in a row,” he added, referencing a program that launched in 2022 and allows lake users to borrow a lifejacket.

According to Jephson, the city’s summer employment numbers will not be negatively impacted by the pool’s pause of services.

“In fact, the city has actually increased the number of hires thanks to our outdoor and lake programming.”

