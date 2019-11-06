UPDATE: Rockslide debris removal underway to clear access road to Telegraph Creek

Debris removal to clear Highway 51 is in progress after a rockslide closed off access to the only road leading into Telegraph Creek.
Crews and geotechnical engineers have been on scene since the rockslide came down around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, spanning between Glenora Road and the Tahltan River Bridge, 19 kilometres east of Telegraph Creek.
Ministry of Transportation officials say there are no reports of injuries, and communication lines for Telegraph Creek remain open. A detour into the community is still not available at this time.
#BCHwy51 is CLOSED. Crews are assessing a rock/mud slide on #TelegraphCreek Road, approx. 20 km east of #TelegraphCreekBC near "dry bridge". https://t.co/AZf76BV94e pic.twitter.com/Gzt5AZT9pT
— BV Lakes StikineDist (@TranBC_BVLDS) November 5, 2019
An estimated opening time will be provided at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.
