Location of the rockslide between Glenora Road and the Tahltan River Bridge. (Screenshot)

UPDATE: Rockslide debris removal underway to clear access road to Telegraph Creek

Detour into northern B.C. community still not available

Debris removal to clear Highway 51 is in progress after a rockslide closed off access to the only road leading into Telegraph Creek.

Crews and geotechnical engineers have been on scene since the rockslide came down around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, spanning between Glenora Road and the Tahltan River Bridge, 19 kilometres east of Telegraph Creek.

Ministry of Transportation officials say there are no reports of injuries, and communication lines for Telegraph Creek remain open. A detour into the community is still not available at this time.

An estimated opening time will be provided at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

