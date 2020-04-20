Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Whitehorse

New cases linked to the ninth case announced last week; eight of 11 total cases considered recovered

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, informs the public of new COVID-19 cases during a press conference in Whitehorse on April 20. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Yukon now has 11 cases of COVID-19, with eight people considered recovered.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, announced the two new cases at a press conference on April 20. The two cases are linked to the ninth case, announced on April 17.

Hanley did not offer many details about these latest cases, but he did say all three cases are in one family and one of the family members had travelled abroad.

He adds that these individuals were already in self-isolation and doing well at their home.

“They immediately self-isolated,” Hanley said.

He explained that this is the start of a new COVID-19 cluster and that contact tracing is still underway.

As for the recoveries, he said everyone infected from the previous cluster has now recovered.

He said that although the numbers are good, the measures put in place to flatten the curve still need to be kept in place.

Hanley mentioned that there are mental health supports for Yukoners during the pandemic. He suggested getting outside for between 15 to 20 minutes per day, eating well, staying hydrated and moderating caffeine and drug use can go a long way for mental health.

He said anyone could get help by calling the Mental Wellness and Substance Use Services at 867-456-3838 and that phone counselling is available through the Canadian Mental Health Association by calling 867-668-6429.

As of 3 p.m. on April 20, a total of 878 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the Yukon. Of those 878, 11 tested positive, 865 tested negative and two are pending results. Eight of the 11 confirmed cases in the Yukon are listed as recovered.

