Two dead, one injured, one man charged in Faro shooting

Chief Superintendent Scott Sheppard briefed reporters on the shooting in Faro and the subsequent police investigation at the Whitehorse RCMP detachment on Oct. 27, 2021. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Police are still investigating multiple crime scenes in Faro following a shooting on Oct. 26.

Two people are dead and a third person is in stable condition after suffering critical injuries, RCMP confirmed during an Oct. 27 press conference.

According to Chief Superintendent Scott Sheppard, police received the initial call about a domestic dispute at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found a critically injured man at the first location. After officers called for backup and gave first aid to the injured man, they found a 42-year-old woman unresponsive at another residence on the same street.

He said attempts to resuscitate the woman by police officers and community members were unsuccessful.

“As public safety remains a top priority, the officers attended the local school to assist staff in putting the school into a state of lockdown or hold and secure. This was to prevent any further threat to students, teachers and staff,” Sheppard said.

He added that the decision to lock down the school was made based on information they had about one of the victims.

As backup officers arrived, reports of shots at two other locations in Faro were received. Sheppard said the suspected shooter was taken into custody without injury to him or to RCMP officers at approximately 1:56 p.m.

Following the arrest of the suspect, the body of a 73-year-old man was found at a residence near where the second series of shots was reported.

Sheppard did not name any of the victims.

Man taken into custody

Ralph Shaw, 61, is facing six charges involving four people.

He has been charged with two counts of first degree murder; two counts of attempted murder with a firearm; and three counts of aggravated assault.

Shaw has been legally barred from contacting 20 people, according to court documents.

He is in custody, and next expected in court on Nov. 3.

Sheppard would not provide further information about the crime scenes or the weapons used in the attack citing the ongoing investigation and a desire to avoid jeopardizing future court proceedings.

He said police presume there was a relationship between the alleged attacker and the victims.

He also acknowledged rumours that the attack involved an estranged husband and wife but said police would not discuss the relationship further and that facts would be revealed in due course.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to the families friends and community of the victims. This is a tragic situation for the Town of Faro and Yukon as a whole,” Sheppard said.

“All of our available resources have been brought to bear on this investigation including assistance from B.C. RCMP Forensic Identification Services. We’re also working with Victim Services chief coroner’s office and other agencies to provide support to victims witnesses and the community at large.”

Communities gather

A candlight vigil is planned for Faro at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27. It will be held at the tree circle.

Flags flying half-mast at Whitehorse City Hall on Oct. 27 to honour the victims of the Faro shooting. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

In Whitehorse, the Council of Yukon First Nations is hosting a sacred fire at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. Refreshments and light snacks will be provided. Elder Randall Tetlichi will be the firekeeper.

Flags in Whitehorse and Dawson City are being flown at half-mast to comemmorate the tragedy.

The Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation expressed condolences via press release on Oct. 27.

“We as a community and as a Nation are devastated by the tragedy that shattered so many lives in your beautiful community yesterday,” it says.

“We want you to know that you are not alone. We … stand beside you in solidarity during this difficult time.”

-Those seeking support in Faro or elsewhere in the territory can call victim services at 1-800-661-0408 extension 8500

— With files from Gabrielle Plonka

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Shooting