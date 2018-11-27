Two dead after suspected bear attack northeast of Mayo

The suspected attack is believed to have occurred Nov. 26.

Two people are dead after a suspected bear attack northeast of Mayo near the border with the Northwest Territories.

The Mayo RCMP detachment received a call about the incident around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, Yukon RCMP spokesperson Coralee Reid confirmed, describing the area that the suspected attack occurred as “very remote.”

Reid also confirmed that the bear suspected to have been involved in the attack had been “located,” but could not confirm whether it had been euthanized.

Yukon RCMP investigators and the Yukon Coroner’s Service are investigating. Conservation officers are also assisting with the investigation.

Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased.

