Yukon RCMP investigators and the Yukon Coroner’s Service are investigating the death of two people after a suspected bear attack northeast of Mayo. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Two dead after suspected bear attack northeast of Mayo

The suspected attack is believed to have occurred Nov. 26.

Two people are dead after a suspected bear attack northeast of Mayo near the border with the Northwest Territories.

The Mayo RCMP detachment received a call about the incident around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, Yukon RCMP spokesperson Coralee Reid confirmed, describing the area that the suspected attack occurred as “very remote.”

Reid also confirmed that the bear suspected to have been involved in the attack had been “located,” but could not confirm whether it had been euthanized.

Yukon RCMP investigators and the Yukon Coroner’s Service are investigating. Conservation officers are also assisting with the investigation.

Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased.

More to come.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Sexual assault reports to Yukon RCMP decreased post-#MeToo, StatsCan says

Just Posted

Two dead after suspected bear attack northeast of Mayo

The suspected attack is believed to have occurred Nov. 26.

Yukon to test emergency alert system Wednesday afternoon

The test will send alerts to compatible cell phones and interrupt TV and radio broadcasts

Whitehorse man to face re-trial for drunk driving, drug possession after acquittal overturned

Curtis Rowat was acquitted earlier this year after a judge found his Charter rights were violated

Alcohol, distracted driving led to fatal Haines Junction ambulance rollover: coroner’s report

Elizabeth Boyd, 19, was killed June 19 after rolling an ambulance she’d taken from an HPW worksite

Weather and alcohol intoxication contributed to retired Yukon doctor’s death, says coroner’s report

Lis Densmore, 69, died after driving her car off a steep bank and trying to walk home in January

At HackYG, new ideas to solve old problems emerge

The hackathon, organized by YuKonstruct, focused on using technology to improve how the Yukon government runs

Rams, Warriors win gold at YSAA Senior Volleyball Championships

Sarah Hardie and Griffin Bisson named tournament MVPs

Commentary: It’s important to ask a young person what they think

Nov. 20 has been recognized as National Child Day since 1989

EDITORIAL: Attention Whitehorse: shovel your sidewalks

For those who haven’t looked out a window this week, the snow… Continue reading

Driving with Jens: Is horn honking really necessary when locking your car?

The noise from unnecessary honking of your horn aggravates your neighbours and others

Yukonomist: Have you been forest bathing lately?

The internet has sadly taken it too far. Some declare it is an antidote to “nature deficit disorder”

Youth boxers take home silver and gold medals

Alberta Sub-Novice Tournament, an introduction to competitive boxing, happened last weekend

Respite home offers a break to caregivers

Hillcrest home is a pilot project

Most Read