Two dead after plane crashes near Mayo

The aircraft went down as it was flying from Rackla to Mayo.

Two people are dead after a small Alkan Air plane crashed near Mayo Lake, south of Keno City, on Aug. 6.

According to a press release from the company, a Cessna 208 Caravan carrying a pilot and passenger was reported missing around 12:08 p.m. after leaving Rackla, an area to the northeast of Keno City.

The aircraft was en-route to Mayo.

A fly-over located the plane on the north side of Mayo Lake around 1:30 p.m.

“At this time we can confirm that there are no survivors on-board,” the press release says.

“Our hearts go out to everyone that is involved, this is truly a heartbreaking time at Alkan Air. We appreciate your patience and we will (provide) you (an) update (when) additional information is gathered.”

Transportation Safety Board of Canada spokesperson Alexandre Fournier confirmed that the federal agency has received a report of the crash, and is planning to deploy a team to the area “once the aircraft is recovered.”

Fournier said that the aircraft is currently “on the side of a mountain.”

The Alkan Air press release says the company is “currently working with emergency response personnel and local authorities to access the site.”

