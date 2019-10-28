Two dead after car goes off Alaska Highway near Watson Lake

Watson Lake RCMP attended the scene Oct. 26. Police say it’s not clear when the crash happened.

Two people are dead after their car left the Alaska Highway near Watson Lake.

Watson Lake RCMP attended the scene at Kilometre 1007 of the Alaska Highway, west of Junction 37, around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, the Yukon RCMP said in a press release Oct. 28.

According to the release, a passing trucker had reported seeing vehicle tracks in the snow that went off the road.

On-scene, police found a small car that gone down a steep embankment, with the initial investigation suggesting that “the driver failed to negotiate the curve of the highway and went off the road to the right.”

The occupants of the car, a man and a woman, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

It’s not clear when the crash happened, the press release says.

The names of the victims have not been released. Watson Lake RCMP and the Yukon Coroner’s Service are investigating.

