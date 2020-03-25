A truck drives along a snowy the Dempster Highway. A fuel truck went off the road on March 19, resulting in a closure for cleanup but no spill. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Truck slides off Dempster Highway

The truck left the road around 4 p.m. on March 19. The highway was closed until March 21 for cleanup.

No fluid was spilled after a fuel truck went off the Dempster Highway March 19.

Highways and Public Works spokesperson Keely Bass said the truck went off the road at kilometre 382 around 4 p.m.

“The road was closed until March 21, 2020 to give crews time to recover the vehicle and transfer the fuel, however, this took longer than normal because of harsh weather conditions,” Bass stated in a March 23 email.

She noted crews followed social distancing procedures in responding to the situation in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The social distancing protocols did not have a major impact on the response of crews, she said.

“This incident serves as an important reminder to chain up your tires before driving in icy road conditions and to plan your trip using 511,” Bass wrote.

UPDATED: Third COVID-19 case confirmed in the Yukon

