A trial date has been set for a man accused in kidnapping and sexual assault that allegedly took place in Whitehorse in August 2017.

Philip Tyler Reid was arrested and charged by Yukon RCMP on Aug. 11, 2017, in relation to an incident that allegedly happened the day before.

Reid, who was granted bail later that month, has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

A trial has been set for April 23.

