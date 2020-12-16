The Alaska Highway north is reflected in a vehicle’s side mirror as the sun sets behind a Kluane National Park mountain range. As part of the Yukon First Nations Chamber of Commerce Yukon Community Travel project, a survey was launched in early December for anyone who travels the territory by road. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Travel survey underway

Yukoners are being asked why and how they travel between communities in the territory.

As part of the Yukon First Nations Chamber of Commerce’s (YFNCC) Yukon Community Travel project, a survey was launched in early December for anyone who travels the territory by road.

The overall travel project is looking at challenges to travel in the territory and how to improve transportation between communities.

“We know that connecting rural Yukoners to essential services, goods, and work opportunities is critical to our quality of life. But we also hear many stories about the travel challenges people face,” Albert Drapeau, executive director for YFNCC, said in a statement. “This survey will help us understand those challenges much better.”

The survey is aimed at anyone who travels by road whether that is in their own car, getting a ride with others, hitchhiking, or by taxi or shuttle.

Officials also want to hear from organizations, businesses and government agencies working with people who need to travel between communities.

“This survey will help us understand how and why people travel, but also what people think is most important when it comes to improving transportation between communities,” Jenny Ellis, a contractor working on the project, said. “Is it affordability? Reliability? Safety? Or something else?”

Residents have until Jan. 31 to complete the survey. A draw will be held for a total of six $100 gift certificates to a local business. Those who finish the survey by Dec. 31 will also be entered into an early bird draw where three winners will be drawn while all who complete the survey will be entered into a subsequent draw after Jan. 31.

The survey is available at www.yukoncommunitytravel.com.

