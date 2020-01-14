Trappers rescued after being stranded outside northeast of Ross River for seven days

The trappers’ snowmobile broke down while they were on their way to their cabin.

Two trappers stranded outside for seven days northeast of Ross River after their snowmobile broke down were rescued on Jan. 12, according to Yukon RCMP.

Temperatures dipped into the -40s throughout their ordeal.

In a press release Jan. 14, Yukon RCMP said the Ross River detachment was notified about a pair of overdue trappers on Jan. 11 who were believed to be travelling in the Dragon Lake area.

However, due to temperatures hovering around -45C and associated equipment issues, officers were not able to complete a full search the same day.

On Jan. 12, the press release continues, a Ross River RCMP officer and Yukon conservation officer travelled by helicopter to the trappers’ destination, but a check of their cabin and trapline showed no sign of the trappers or any recent activity in the area.

After more searching, though, the trappers were found “fair distance away from their trap line.” Both were alive but “suffering from various degrees of injuries due to exposure,” and are “now being treated for any health issues arising from their ordeal.”

The press release says that according to the trappers, they were on their way to their cabin when their snowmobile broke down and were stranded for seven days.

“In the Yukon, these exceptional situations are a reality and do not always have as good an outcome as we saw this week,” the press release says. “With extreme cold warnings across the territory, Yukon RCMP reminds everyone to stay safe, and stay warm.”

Police are reminding people travelling in the back country to always tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to be back; to bring an emergency and survival kit containing a GPS or SAT phone, extra non-perishable food and water in a container that won’t break when frozen, a way to make a fire and extra clothing; to dress in layers and stay dry; and, in case something goes wrong, to stay in one place to make it easier for search parties to find you.

