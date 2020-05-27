Top of the World Highway border crossings remain closed

Top of the World Highway near the Yukon and Alaska border during twilight on September 2004. The Little Gold Creek and Poker Creek border crossings will remain closed until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Joseph N. Hall/Wikimedia Commons)

The Little Gold Creek and Poker Creek border crossings will remain closed until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced these prolonged closures on May 22 in separate press releases.

The Top of the World Highway is officially closed from Sixty Mile Road to the Alaska Border, according to Yukon 511.

The Little Gold Creek border crossing was scheduled to open sometime during the spring.

CBSA and CBP said that both crossings will be closed until travel restrictions are lifted.

CBP estimated, in its release, that Poker Creek could be up and running by September from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There was no estimate for Little Gold.

Any Alaskan doing essential travel to Canada is advised to use the Beaver Creek crossing. It is open 24 hours a day.

The releases stated that restrictions on all non-essential travel through the Canada-U.S. border will continue until June 21 and can be extended further if needed.

