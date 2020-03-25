Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, announces the territory’s first two cases of COVID-19 during a press conference in Whitehorse on March 22, 2020. Hanley announced the territory’s third case on March 25. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Third COVID-19 case confirmed in the Yukon

The Yukon’s chief medical officer of health confirmed a third case the morning of March 25

A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Yukon.

The Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Brendan Hanley, made the announcement during a press conference the morning of March 25.

The person had travelled within Canada before returning to the Yukon and was tested March 23, with the results returned within 48 hours.

Hanley said the person is “thankfully doing well” and recovering while staying in self-isolation.

This is a breaking news file. More to come.

