The Local raises funds for Red Cross efforts in Ukraine

March 25 will be the night for Whitehorse residents to take in some live local music, while also donating to a worthy cause.
A line-up of popular local performers are slated to take the stage of The Local Bar beginning at 8:30 p.m. with proceeds from the event going to the Canadian Red Cross’ humanitarian efforts in the Ukraine.
A $22.23 ticket purchased on the Eventbrite website will see $20 going to the Red Cross while Eventbrite keeps a surcharge of $2.23.
Among the performers are:
- Yukon Jack, described as “one of the most popular and well-known acts (of) all time in the Yukon”;
- Selina H., “a musical powerhouse”;
- Mister Bigly, providing a “new music experience” featuring Simon Charles, Steve Jacob, and Alex MacKay;
- Hayley Warden who brings blues, soul, motown and Latin sounds to the stage;
- Fred Osson Mr Sax!, delivering on both saxophone and vocals; and
- Johnny Incognito and the No Name Jam Band (also featuring guest Marg Tatum on keys), which offers a “healthy dose of jamming” along with rock music from the 1960s and 1970s.
Doors open at 8 p.m. March 25 at 206 Jarvis Street.
