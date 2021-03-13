Teslin Tlingit filmmaker accepted into national IndigiDocs program

The training is a customized program for Indigenous documentary filmmakers.

A Teslin-based documentary filmmaker has been selected as a group of eight indigenous filmmakers attending the National Screen Institute’s IndigiDocs program.

Whitney Horne, founder of WOOSHDU HEEN Studio and Teslin Tlingit Council citizen, said she was excited to hear she had been accepted into the program.

Horne is one of eight participants in this year’s part-time online program, joined by filmmakers from across the country. The training is a customized program for Indigenous documentary filmmakers who have an idea for a 10-minute film.

The students began training on Feb. 22.

Horne’s idea is a hybrid animated film-documentary called The Longest Canoe Race.

Horne’s art style is influenced by her multi-media art background, which includes beadwork and sculpture. She has previously participated in the 2020 Whistler Film Festival’s Indigenous Filmmaker Fellowship, an Indigenous animation apprenticeship at NFB and is a new member of the Canadian Media Producers Association.

During online boot camp training, students develop skills in writing, producing and directing from industry experts and mentors. Attendance includes access to the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Film Festival 2021.

At the end of the program the students will have a “market-ready” film proposal.

A jury will select up to four students to go into production with the National Film Board and receive a cash award of up to $16,000 and approximately $10,000 of in-kind services.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

First Nations

