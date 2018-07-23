(Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Teen boys charged after alleged sexual assault, robbery in downtown Whitehorse

The alleged incident occurred in downtown Whitehorse just after midnight on July 20

Whitehorse RCMP have arrested and charged two teens after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed in downtown Whitehorse on July 20.

According to a police press release, officers from the detachment and the Police Dog Service responded to a report of a sexual assault and robbery near Second Avenue just after midnight. Police “immediately located and arrested” two male youth matching descriptions of the suspects.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old are both facing charges of sexual assault and robbery. One of the boys is also facing “multiple breaches of court-imposed conditions,” according to the press release.

Their names cannot be disclosed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teens, who police say were not known to the victim, were scheduled to make their first appearance the afternoon of July 20.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Comments are closed

Previous story
Whitehorse knight seeks return of swords stolen from truck
Next story
Tender for Kotaneelee gas well abandonment cancelled

Just Posted

Tender for kotaneelee gas well abandonment cancelled

YG refuses to release details

Teen boys charged after alleged sexual assault, robbery in downtown Whitehorse

The alleged incident occurred in downtown Whitehorse just after midnight on July 20

Walmart to end overnight RV camping this summer

If only drivers of vehicles equipped with beds, fridges and showers could find shelter….

Look who’s 40: Dawson City Music Festival still kicking

‘I hope that they get to see some mind-blowing music’

How did the Yukon government fail to foresee the Whistle Bend housing crunch?

Adding 150 new continuing care workers to a town where rentals are scarce requires better planning

Yukon’s housing-first project set to go over its original budget estimate

The lowest bid came in at $3.9 million. The government originally estimated $2.7 million

New logo unveiled for 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

‘I think bringing this tournament to Whitehorse will show some of these kids what is possible’

Yukon man found guilty of sexually abusing two girls

The man was found guilty of three counts of sexual interference and acquitted on two others

Destruction Bay motel owners appeal human rights pantsing case

Talbot Arm Motel co-owners Suzanne Tremblay and Charles Eikland filed a notice of appeal July 10

Atlin’s music festival breaks the rules, in a good way

With no cell service and the marketing kept to a minimum, this little festival is actually fun

New name, same data: Carproof to become Carfax Canada

Automotive data firm Carproof has announced that its name will change to… Continue reading

Jessica Frotten captures 4 medals at Canadian Track and Field Championships

‘I’ve had such amazing support system, that’s number one’

Whitehorse dressage show a competition for all ages

‘It’s about being one with your horse and working as a team and celebrating the harmony’

Most Read