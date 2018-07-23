Teen boys charged after alleged sexual assault, robbery in downtown Whitehorse

The alleged incident occurred in downtown Whitehorse just after midnight on July 20

Whitehorse RCMP have arrested and charged two teens after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed in downtown Whitehorse on July 20.

According to a police press release, officers from the detachment and the Police Dog Service responded to a report of a sexual assault and robbery near Second Avenue just after midnight. Police “immediately located and arrested” two male youth matching descriptions of the suspects.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old are both facing charges of sexual assault and robbery. One of the boys is also facing “multiple breaches of court-imposed conditions,” according to the press release.

Their names cannot be disclosed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teens, who police say were not known to the victim, were scheduled to make their first appearance the afternoon of July 20.

