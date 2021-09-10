Ted Laking announces candidacy for city council

Ted Laking has become the latest candidate to put his name in the hat for a seat on Whitehorse city council.

In a Sept. 9 announcement, Laking declared his plans to seek one of six councillor seats available in the Oct. 21 vote.

Laking lives with his wife and two sons in Whistle Bend. As a councillor, he said he wants to address what he sees as an increasing lack of affordability in the city and the barriers that creates for citizens.

“As the father of two young children, I’m more concerned each and every day about how expensive daily essentials have become and what this means for their future,” Laking said.

“It has become increasingly unrealistic for Yukoners to afford to live here as more and more people get priced out of a place to live. We can’t afford to delay action any longer. Together we must finally come up with long-term solutions to our city’s shortage of land and housing so that people can own or rent, safe, affordable housing.”

Laking currently works as the chief of staff for the Yukon Party caucus and was previously the chief of staff, and director of communications, for former federal Environment Minister Leona Aglukkag.

At the federal level, Laking was involved in developing climate change targets and representing the country at the United Nations, including the 2014 Climate Summit in New York.

“I can bring a pragmatic lens to council; one that balances improved services to residents and businesses with a budget and planning process that is more transparent and in touch with our needs today, and for generations to follow,” he said.

Laking said he also wants to better represent the residents of areas of the city, who pay some of the highest taxes in Whitehorse, but struggle with the city regarding infrastructure maintenance and upgrades.

“I’m so proud to live and work in Whitehorse, and raise my family here, and am committed to planning and implementing solutions that will build an affordable future for all Yukoners,” Laking said.

