Dozens of police evidence markers dot Alexander Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues on Feb. 8. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Taxi driver arrested after pedestrian struck outside Salvation Army

Victim, 40, taken to hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries

Criminal charges are pending against a Whitehorse taxi driver after a pedestrian was struck outside the Salvation Army building early in the morning on Feb. 8.

According to a press release from the Yukon RCMP, police and paramedics were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Alexander Street, between Fourth and Fifth avenues, shortly after 2 a.m. Feb. 8.

The driver left the scene before police arrived, the release says, and a 40-year-old man was taken to Whitehorse General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later located and arrested a taxi driver and seized his taxi. The driver’s name has not been released.

In an email, Yukon RCMP spokesperson Coralee Reid said the investigation is still in its early stages and charges are pending.

(Jackie Hong)

