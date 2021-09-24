The government’s new safe consumption site will be located at 6189 6th Avenue in Whitehorse, photographed on July 22. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

The government’s new safe consumption site will be located at 6189 6th Avenue in Whitehorse, photographed on July 22. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Supervised consumption site will host open house on Sept. 27

The operation of the facility will begin on Sept. 29

An open house is planned for Whitehorse residents at the new supervised consumption site before it opens on Sept. 29.

Residents are invited to the site at 6189-6th Avenue on Sept. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in order to learn more about how the facility will work and “keep the conversation open with residents, local businesses, First Nations governments and non-governmental organizations as the new facility begins operating.”

Blood Ties Four Directions Centre will be leading the operation of the new supervised consumption site set to open in Whitehorse at the end of the month.

The facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, set hours that could change as the new program adapts to user needs.

“The Whitehorse supervised consumption site is part of an integrated service delivery model aimed at stopping the opioid crisis. Every time we lose a Yukoner to an opioid-related overdose, it has a ripple effect in our community,” said Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee in a statement.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

overdose crisis

Previous story
Shows will continue at Yukon Arts Centre following lift collapse

Just Posted

Wendy Donnithorne (left), manager of legislative services for the City of Whitehorse, draws election candidate names to determine the name order on the ballot for the Oct. 21 municipal election. Returning officer Norma Felker recorded the names in the order they were drawn. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Three in the running for Whitehorse mayor; 17 for council

Members of local advisory committees from Southern Lakes area at a meeting in 2019. (Gunta Business/Submitted)
Not enough nominees to fill local advisory councils positions so deadline for nominations extended

The face of municipal council meetings changed with COVID-19. This is a screenshot of a council meeting of the Village of Haines Junction on Aug. 25. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)
There will be elections in all but one Yukon municipality this October, unofficially

SEPT 24 2021
WYATT’S WORLD