Supervised consumption site will host open house on Sept. 27

The operation of the facility will begin on Sept. 29

The government’s new safe consumption site will be located at 6189 6th Avenue in Whitehorse, photographed on July 22. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

An open house is planned for Whitehorse residents at the new supervised consumption site before it opens on Sept. 29.

Residents are invited to the site at 6189-6th Avenue on Sept. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in order to learn more about how the facility will work and “keep the conversation open with residents, local businesses, First Nations governments and non-governmental organizations as the new facility begins operating.”

Blood Ties Four Directions Centre will be leading the operation of the new supervised consumption site set to open in Whitehorse at the end of the month.

The facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, set hours that could change as the new program adapts to user needs.

“The Whitehorse supervised consumption site is part of an integrated service delivery model aimed at stopping the opioid crisis. Every time we lose a Yukoner to an opioid-related overdose, it has a ripple effect in our community,” said Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee in a statement.

