A train on the White Pass and Yukon Route cuts through the mountains as it approaches Fraser, B.C., on May 19, 2019. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

A train on the White Pass and Yukon Route cuts through the mountains as it approaches Fraser, B.C., on May 19, 2019. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

Summer season for Chilkoot Trail and White Pass railway uncertain

Regulations banning cruises in Canadian waters “puts the season in serious doubt”

Policies aimed at curtailing cruise ships in Canadian waters until 2022 are bad news for the White Pass and Yukon Route Railway, said the company’s director of business development Tory Korn.

“It certainly puts the season in serious doubt,” he said.

On Feb. 4 Transport Canada announced a decision not to allow ships carrying more than 100 people to call at Canadian ports until February 2022. United States maritime regulations mean that in order to operate most cruise lines travelling up to the Alaskan Coast must include a stop in a foreign port.

Alaskan representatives, including Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Congressman Don Young, have said they disagreed with the decision and “will fight to find a path forward.”

In the meantime, the decision has ripple effects on the Alaskan and Yukon tourism economies. The rail company has laid off 27 employees, citing the pandemic’s effect on tourism.

The train didn’t run in the 2020 summer season.

“When there’s no revenue coming in you just have to really limit the size and scope of the operation as much as you can. Our company’s always been committed to the long term for this industry in Skagway, and so we’re gonna be there, but it’s just a matter of how long does it take to get there?”

“I think there’ll be a big push to really market to the independent traveler, and maybe some small ships, if we’re not able to find some way to salvage something of a season,” Korn said. “It’s really hard to run the train for small groups, it’s just a very expensive operation to run, given what’s required to actually operate real tours. So we’re uncertain at this point whether we’ll be able to open up or not.”

The status of the railway — and the closed border — will also impact the 2021 season of the Chilkoot Trail.

Parks Canada has advised those seeking permits to stay tuned for updates in April as the federal organization works with partners to determine if some parts of the trail might be open.

“Parks Canada is coordinating with Indigenous partners, communities, the U.S. National Park Service and other governments with respect to their concerns about COVID-19 to determine which portions of the Chilkoot Trail could open in 2021 and under what conditions,” said Kathy Burden in a statement on behalf of the organization. Parks Canada says the trail’s status “is complicated by a number of factors” including part of the route being in the United States and British Columbia.

Completing the full 53 kilometres normally involves crossing the international border twice. Self-isolation is not possible on the trail.

“In addition, most visitors egress from the trail via the White Pass and Yukon Route railway, and the railway’s schedule for 2021 is not certain,” said Burden. “Parks Canada encourages visitors to continue to refer to the Chilkoot Trail National Historic Site website for updates on the 2021 hiking season.”

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

CoronavirusCruise shipsTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CYFN and John Howard Society to collaborate on services

Just Posted

Hans Gatt and his team during a race in January 2020 at the Ibex Valley tracks. Gatt won the 15-mile 10-dog category of the 2021 Babe Southwick Memorial Race on Feb. 14. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Cold weather for Babe Southwick Memorial Race

The Yukon Dog Mushers Association hosted the annual Babe Southwick Memorial Race… Continue reading

A woman enters the COVID-19 vaccination centre in Whitehorse on Feb. 1. The federal government has confirmed that the Yukon will be receiving more Moderna vaccines in February, after a temporary shortage forced the territory to modify plans. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon to receive more Moderna vaccine doses this month

Supply has been diverted from a number of provinces

Subject lot is a proposed development at 107 Range Rd. which has Whitehorse city council considering the possibilities for drive-thrus along the Alaska Highway corridor. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Range Road drive-thru contemplated

Rezoning comes forward to council

adsf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Feb. 17, 2021

The entrance to Grey Mountain Cemetery on Feb. 15. City officials are asking the public for input on the city’s plans for the cemetery’s expansion. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Input sought on cemetery design

Survey results will help inform planning

A train on the White Pass and Yukon Route cuts through the mountains as it approaches Fraser, B.C., on May 19, 2019. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Summer season for Chilkoot Trail and White Pass railway uncertain

Regulations banning cruises in Canadian waters “puts the season in serious doubt”

John Howard Society parking at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Feb. 15. The Council of Yukon First Nations and the John Howard Society have signed a partnership. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
CYFN and John Howard Society to collaborate on services

The two organizations entered a formal partnership on Feb. 9

Premier Sandy Silver speaks at a press conference in Whitehorse on March 16, 2020. Silver wouldn’t confirm on Feb. 11 whether the party was planning on calling a spring election. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Premier won’t confirm or deny possibility of a spring election

Elections Yukon says they are prepared to run a COVID-19-safe operation

Paddlers start the 2019 Yukon River Quest from Rotary Park in Whitehorse on June 26, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon River Quest registration set to open

Registration for the 2021 Yukon River Quest will open on Feb. 14,… Continue reading

A city council meeting in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Addressing city council in new ways

Call-in or write-in options now provided to delegates

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speaks to media at at press conference on Jan. 27 about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
No new date yet for Whitehorse mass vaccine clinic

“I appreciate your collective patience as we all wait for the news”

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse City Council this week.

Chest binders — a garment designed to compress one’s chest — is one option for gender-affirming clothing available through Queer Yukon in partnership with GenderGear.ca. (GenderGear.ca)
Free gender gear now available for Yukoners

The Gender Gear program will be accepting applications until Feb. 15

Most Read