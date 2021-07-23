A Whitehorse wildland firefighting crew watches as their last crew member exits a hovering helicopter during training near Chadburn Lake on May 22, 2020. Wildland fire crews assisted with a helicopter rescue on near Watson Lake on July 15. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A Whitehorse wildland firefighting crew watches as their last crew member exits a hovering helicopter during training near Chadburn Lake on May 22, 2020. Wildland fire crews assisted with a helicopter rescue on near Watson Lake on July 15. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Stranded canoeists rescued via helicopter near Watson Lake

Two canoeists were rescued via helicopter from the Liard River on July 15.

According to a report from RCMP, local officers responded when the couple activated the help button on their SPOT device.

Equipment problems left them stranded and needing assistance, RCMP says.

Police coordinated with Yukon Wildland Fire Management to transport an officer to the area in a helicopter, due to the paddlers’ location between Caribou Lake and the Upper Liard bridge near Watson Lake.

The pair were located and transported to Watson Lake.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Paddling

Previous story
Body of missing man found

Just Posted

The Yukon Court of Appeal ruled against a challenge to the requirement that Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation citizens who are elected to a council seat return to the nation’s settlement lands. (File Photo)
Yukon Court of Appeal rules in favour of Vuntut Gwitchin council residency requirement

The government’s new safe consumption site will be located at 6189 6th Avenue in Whitehorse, photographed on July 22. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Building on 6th Avenue chosen for Whitehorse safe consumption site

YESAB is recommending against the expansion of a mining road off the North Canol Road east of Ross River. (File Photo)
YESAB recommends against mining road expansion near Ross River

The Tat’la Mun Lake fire near Carmacks. (Photo courtesy Yukon Protective Services)
Lightning strikes cause 17 new fires in central, southern Yukon in the last 24 hours