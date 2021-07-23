Stranded canoeists rescued via helicopter near Watson Lake

A Whitehorse wildland firefighting crew watches as their last crew member exits a hovering helicopter during training near Chadburn Lake on May 22, 2020. Wildland fire crews assisted with a helicopter rescue on near Watson Lake on July 15. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Two canoeists were rescued via helicopter from the Liard River on July 15.

According to a report from RCMP, local officers responded when the couple activated the help button on their SPOT device.

Equipment problems left them stranded and needing assistance, RCMP says.

Police coordinated with Yukon Wildland Fire Management to transport an officer to the area in a helicopter, due to the paddlers’ location between Caribou Lake and the Upper Liard bridge near Watson Lake.

The pair were located and transported to Watson Lake.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

