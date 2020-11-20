City council was closed to public on March 23 due to gathering rules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The council is now hoping there will be ways to improve access for residents to directly address council, even if it’s a virtual connection. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

City council was closed to public on March 23 due to gathering rules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The council is now hoping there will be ways to improve access for residents to directly address council, even if it’s a virtual connection. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Solution sought to allow for more public presentations with council

Teleconference or video may provide opportunities, Roddick says

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and restrictions are reimplemented — such as the two week self-isolation period for anyone entering the Yukon — Whitehorse city council is hoping there will be ways to improve access for residents hoping to directly address council, even if it’s a virtual connection.

At Whitehorse city council’s Nov. 19 meeting, Coun. Samson Hartland raised the topic, first pointing to the recent administrative decision to require masks be worn at the Canada Games Centre and Takhini Arena in concourse and spectating areas. Since then, it’s been announced that starting Nov. 23 masks will also be required on city transit with exceptions for those with underlying medical issues or disabilities that inhibit the ability to wear a mask, those unable to remove a mask without assistance, anyone under five years old, or first responders in an emergency.

“Wearing a mask on transit vehicles is a small gesture to make to help keep everyone on board safe,” Mayor Dan Curtis said.

At the council meeting, Hartland noted that while adaptations such as mask use are being made to deal with COVID-19, city residents have not been able to speak directly to council since the spring.

That’s when the city began restricting public access to council chambers due to COVID-19.

Instead, residents have been asked to submit written comments for delegations, public hearing and public input sessions where they would normally address council directly to submit their comments in writing to the city via email.

Hartland indicated he’d like to find a way to allow residents to speak more directly with council.

“I’d like to move quickly on this,” he said.

Councillors Laura Cabott and Steve Roddick were also vocal in their support for more direct presentations from the public.

As Cabott noted the city has gone a long time without those presentations happening.

“It’s been eight months,” she said.

Both council and the public are missing it, she suggested, adding if other municipalities have found ways to make public presentations happen, there should be a way for it to happen with Whitehorse as well.

Roddick, meanwhile, said he would like to see more follow up about the possibilities. There could be big opportunities in teleconference options or video conferencing even if delegates are unable to get back into chambers, he said.

Acting city manager Mike Gau said that while chambers aren’t expected to open to the public soon as proper spacing can’t be maintained with more people there, the city is looking at virtual options that would allow for more direct participation.

In an emailed statement Nov. 19 city spokesperson Myles Dolphin said efforts are underway.

“We are still exploring our options when it comes to public presentations, and hope to have a solution soon,” he wrote.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower speed limits contemplated for downtown Whitehorse

Just Posted

Cars drive past a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse on April 21. Whitehorse council and administrative members discussed the possibility of reducing the speed limits in the downtown area to 40 and 30 kilometres per hour during a roundtable discussion on Nov. 19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Lower speed limits contemplated for downtown Whitehorse

Possibilities expected to formally come forward in 2021

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 20, 2020

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speak at a COVID-19 update press conference in Whitehorse on Nov. 19. They formally announced that as of Nov. 20, anyone entering the territory (including Yukoners returning home) would be required to self-isolate with the exception of critical service workers, those exercising treaty rights and those living in B.C. border towns. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Premier, Chief Medical Officer of Health discuss the end of the bubble

Travel should be cancelled or rearranged, says Hanley

A moose stop digging its nose in the snow to check out its surroundings along the South Klondike Highway near Mount Lorne on March 7, 2020. More than 150 authors contributed to a paper, which describes the Arctic Animal Movement Archive as a growing collection of 200-plus standardized terrestrial and marine animal tracking studies dating back to 1991. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
New Arctic animal database helping researchers track how species adapt to climate change

A new Arctic animal database tracking the movement of 86 species over… Continue reading

Ione Christensen, the first woman to be elected mayor of Whitehorse in 1975 and the first woman appointed as Commissioner of the Yukon in 1979 along with a number of other roles throughout her career, is a member of the Pioneer Women of the Yukon organization that worked to write biographies and get photos of each trailblazer to be featured in the 2021 Trailblazing Women of Yukon calendar. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Trailblazing Women of Yukon calendar released for 2021

Work already underway for 2022 calendar

City council was closed to public on March 23 due to gathering rules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The council is now hoping there will be ways to improve access for residents to directly address council, even if it’s a virtual connection. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Solution sought to allow for more public presentations with council

Teleconference or video may provide opportunities, Roddick says

Megan Waterman, director of the Lastraw Ranch, is using remediated placer mine land in the Dawson area to raise local meat in a new initiative undertaken with the Yukon government’s agriculture branch. (Submitted)
Dawson-area farm using placer miner partnership to raise pigs on leased land

“Who in their right mind is going to do agriculture at a mining claim? But this made sense.”

Riverdale residents can learn more details of the City of Whitehorse’s plan to FireSmart a total of 24 hectares in the area of Chadburn Lake Road and south of the Hidden Lakes trail at a meeting on Nov. 26. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Meeting will focus on FireSmart plans

Riverdale residents will learn more details of the City of Whitehorse’s FireSmarting… Continue reading

The City of Whitehorse is planning to borrow $10 million to help pay for the construction of the operations building (pictured), a move that has one concillor questioning why they don’t just use reserve funds. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Councillor questions borrowing plan

City of Whitehorse would borrow $10 million for operations building

The City of Whitehorse announced that, as of Nov. 16, masks are mandatory when entering or in any spectator or concourse areas of the two facilities. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Masks now mandatory at the CGC, Takhini Arena

Heading to the Canada Games Centre or Takhini Arena to play hockey… Continue reading

RCMP are investigating after a break-in and robbery at the Dawson City Humane Society that occurred sometime between the night of Nov. 10 and the morning of Nov. 11. (Black Press file)
RCMP investigating after break-in and robbery at Dawson City Humane Society

No animals were harmed, but hundreds of dollars were stolen

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St., next to a new development at 1306 in Porter Creek in Whitehorse on Nov. 3. A public hearing will be held Nov. 23 on the proposed rezoning of 1308 Centennial St. from residential single zone to muli-residential zone. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Public hearing set on proposed rezoning

Change for 1308 Centennial St. passes first reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Most Read