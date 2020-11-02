A Copper Ridge resident uses a snow plow to remove the snow from their driveway in Whitehorse on Nov. 2. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Snowfall shuts airport, portions of highway

The Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works has shut the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport as a major snowfall hits the southern part of the territory on Nov. 2.

Oshea Jephson, spokesperson for the department, said the airport was shut due to the weather situation just before 11 a.m. No flights are coming in or going out, he said, noting its unknown when that might change as snow continues to fall.

“At this point, it’s a hold in place,” he said, noting that while at one point crews had cleared part of the runway at the airport, it was not long before more snow had fallen continuing to bury runway lights.

Similarly, the department is also asking everyone who can to stay home as crews continue to clear roadways.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Jephson said, adding crews been working 24/7 since the afternoon of Nov. 1 with the heavy snowfall continuing.

Several sections of highway have been closed due to being impassable. Staff are recommending anyone who has to drive to check Yukon 511 before heading out. Road conditions are anticipated to change throughout the day and 511 will continue to be updated.

Severe weather

Work on City of Whitehorse procedures bylaw continues

