An aerial view of the Eagle Gold Mine. (File Photo)

Six new cases have been reported in the Yukon between Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.

According to acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott, all six of the new cases are at Victoria Gold’s mine site near Mayo.

An outbreak was declared at the mine on Oct. 8.

A new public exposure notice has also been issued for Air North Flight 4N569. It travelled from Whitehorse to Vancouver on Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m.

Anuone on this flight should self monitor until Oct. 19.

Coronavirus