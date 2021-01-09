Whitehorse RCMP are seeing a growing trend of vehicle break-and-enters in the Kopper King area. (Black Press file)

Series of break-and-enters in Kopper King area

Whitehorse RCMP are seeing a growing trend of vehicle break-and-enters in the Kopper King area.

“Police are taking steps to mitigate and respond to these reports, and are asking for assistance from the public in reducing opportunity for thieves to strike,” says an RCMP press release.

RCMP are asking that residents lock vehicle doors at all times, and never leave running vehicles unattended while the keys are in it.

People should also remove valuable items from the car and hide spare change, charging cords, garage door openers, wrapped gifts and shopping bags.

Anyone witnessing a break-and-enter can turn on outside lights or active the remote panic button on their keys.

“Most importantly, do not put yourself in an unsafe situation if you come across someone committing a crime. If you observe someone committing a property crime at your home, call police,” the press release says.

