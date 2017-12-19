The Whistle Bend Community Garden Coalition is leasing a 0.6-hectare lot in Whistle Bend at the corner of Eldorado Drive and Casca Boulevard. (Submitted photo)

Seeds planted for new Whitehorse community garden

‘We’re interested in food security in the North’

Whitehorse residents with green thumbs rejoice: the Whistle Bend community garden is officially a go.

The Whistle Bend Community Garden Coalition, a registered not-for-profit, is leasing a 0.6-hectare lot in Whistle Bend at the corner of Eldorado Drive and Casca Boulevard.

The garden will be set up a little bit differently than the popular one which already exists in the Marwell area of Whitehorse, said Jesse Jewell, president of the coalition.

Instead of having individual plots, people will be able to have a share of the garden, which means everyone works together to grow different things and everyone gets a little bit of everything, he said. This allows the garden to grow better food for everyone more efficiently and contributes to local food security, he said.

“This is an amazing opportunity to increase food security within our community and to learn valuable food cultivation skills,” he said.

“We’re interested in food security in the North … and having access to good quality organic food.”

Jewell said the garden will be growing food organically but will not be certified. That’s an expensive process and really only necessary if you intend to sell your produce, which the Whistle Bend garden does not.

The project is still “in the development phase,” Jewell said, and won’t be fully running until 2019. People can still sign up online, however, and help with planning, which will begin in 2018, he said.

There is an annual general meeting for the coalition in January for people who are interested in participating, Jewell said. Memberships will cost money, but how much hasn’t been decided yet.

There are already 25 people interested in having a share of the garden, he said. Most people are currently from Whistle Bend, but Jewell said they aren’t planning on turning people away, regardless of where they live.

“We’re not closing any doors,” he said. “It’s a big piece of land and we have a chance to do something different.”

Contact Lori Fox at lori.fox@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Police, coroner investigating suspicious death in Pelly Crossing
Next story
Blood Ties says tiny house project will ‘compliment’ Yukon government initiative

Just Posted

Yukon boxers excel at Alberta Bronze Gloves tournament

‘The last four Bronze Gloves we’ve gone to, one of our boxers has won best boxer three out of the four’

Carcross, Yukon, man to spend 15 days in jail for snapping puppy’s neck

Kashies James pleaded guilty to one charge of animal cruelty Dec. 15.

Whitehorse groups get cash to help victims of violence find housing

‘It’s all the things surrounding finding a shelter as soon as possible’

Whitehorse punts cell tower policy to consult local business first

‘What’s a few more weeks?’

City of Whitehorse tells taxi passengers who feel unsafe to not travel alone

Suggestion criticized by advocates for placing burden of safety on passengers, not taxi companies

Chinook salmon run stronger than pre-season predictions

More than 68,268 Chinook made it to their Yukon spawning grounds, exceeding the 50,000-fish goal

Police, coroner investigating suspicious death in Pelly Crossing

Investigators have ordered an autopsy, which will take place in Vancouver Dec. 18

Whitehorse Minor Soccer’s Toonie Tournament raises money and food for food bank

‘We doubled the amount of food we had last year’

City of Whitehorse to take over operation of Robert Service Campground in 2018

Council mulls funding to design office/washroom building

Apology a hard-fought win

No one should ever feel shame, or hate themselves for who they are

Seeds planted for new Whitehorse community garden

‘We’re interested in food security in the North’

Two Yukon projects shortlisted for the Arctic Inspiration Prize

Projects from Whitehorse, Carcross up for cash

Lower Post, B.C., man suing Yukon RCMP over assault allegation

Suit alleges man ended up with ‘ended up with bruising on his arms, biceps and chest’

Most Read