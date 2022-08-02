Second Avenue detour planned for Aug. 7

A detour will be in place April 7 while the city fixes a water leak to a main on Second Avenue. (Screen shot/City of Whitehorse)

A detour will be in place beginning at 7 a.m. on Aug. 7 for anyone using Second Avenue between Steele Street and Main Street.

The City of Whitehorse stated in an Aug. 3 notice that it would be repairing a water leak and will be excavating the area with the work expected to be finished Aug. 8 at 7 a.m.

Drivers will have to make their way to Front or Steele Streets while work is underway.

Residents are advised to travel with care, reduce speed and follow traffic controllers and construction signs.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Construction